Vince McMahon hired 24/7 armed security for 31-year-old WWE star after disturbing incident; also rented a house

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon hired 24/7 security for a popular star after a scary incident that could've gone horribly wrong. After the kidnapping attempt on Sonya Deville, McMahon rented a house for her and provided her with 24/7 security.

Sonya Deville, 31, isn't with WWE anymore. The company decided against renewing her contract earlier this month, which came as a genuine shock to many fans. The star was with the company for the past decade and created a legacy for herself. However, one of the lowest points in her life came when she revealed someone was stalking her, and it genuinely led to her fearing for her life.

Deville recently sat down with Ariel Helwani on his show and opened up about several topics. She also discussed the incident where Philip A. Thomas II made a failed attempt to abduct her from her home. He was later arrested and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. As per Deville, Vince McMahon acted swiftly following the disturbing incident.

"I left on my ADT camera and there were reporters all over my front door step. 'I can't do this. It's okay. I'll figure it out.' Vince is like, 'No, what do you want to do? Do you need a place to stay?' 'I don't know. My dad is coming down tomorrow and we'll try to figure something out.' 'Alright, we'll get you a place to stay if you need a place to stay.' Vince rented a house for me to stay in, in a different part of Florida. My mom came to stay with me. Mandy stayed with me a little. Mandy's mom came and stayed, and hired 24/7 armed security. These guys had guns on their hips." [H/T Fightful]

Vince McMahon made his WWE exit last year

In early 2024, McMahon resigned from his position on the board of TKO Group Holdings. The exit came in light of a lawsuit filed against him by former WWE employee Janel Grant.

McMahon was accused of multiple things and had no option but to walk away from the company he had built. The former CEO has since been spotted very rarely, with the latest being at the Super Bowl recently.

Meanwhile, McMahon's daughter, Stephanie McMahon, was in charge for a while as the co-CEO after he initially stepped away in 2023. However, WWE is now controlled by the Endeavor Group, with Ari Emanuel sitting at the helm. McMahon's son-in-law Triple H is now the creative head of the promotion and is responsible for a lot of the company's recent success.

