Vince McMahon's incredible backstage speech to Keith Lee released

Keith Lee has grown by leaps and bounds in WWE since signing for them in 2018. He has had a magnificent 2020 as he won two titles in NXT, and was then called up to the main roster, debuting on RAW after SummerSlam. In the WWE 24 documentary on Keith Lee, Vince McMahon is seen giving Lee a passionate speech backstage.

Vince McMahon's impassioned speech to Keith Lee after his WWE RAW debut

After his debut match on RAW against Randy Orton, Keith Lee made his way back backstage to the Gorilla position and spoke to Vince McMahon. The WWE Chairman was effusive in his praise of the former NXT Champion, but also told him what he wants to see from the RAW Superstar.

Here's what Vince McMahon said to Keith Lee:

"We're gonna go places but you gotta, you gotta make me believe in you. We got a whole global audience here now, it's a little bit different. Gotta make some changes and be you."

Lee walked out and looked motivated. He was asked how he felt after meeting McMahon, and here's what he said:

"Vince had me ready to deadlift 645 right now. Just genuine, you can feel it... his passion, his feelings for this business, it comes through his eyes, it comes through his voice."

The video then goes back to Vince McMahon praising Lee, while pointing towards him.

"Look what I got here (expletive). I've got a hell of an athlete. Hell of a performer. Promo's good."

Lee then explained how McMahon's demeanor changed while talking to him.

"Like a firework. It went from smiles, 'yeah, yeah', to, like, a coach firing you up, that's what it felt like. A football game, back when I played D line, that's what it felt like. Vince McMahon expecting me to dismantle this industry. I'm gonna fu*king do it."

In the same documentary, Lee also spoke about how Vince McMahon legitimately punched him when he was an extra in a RAW segment over a decade ago.

