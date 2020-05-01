Vince McMahon initially refused to sign 3-time WWE Champion

Vince McMahon

Jim Ross recalled on the latest episode of Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast that Vince McMahon originally rejected the idea of WWE signing Mick Foley.

The former WWE commentator, who also recruited talent for the company, wanted to hire Foley in 1996 because The Undertaker needed a new heel opponent to work with.

Foley went on to become one of the most prominent WWE Superstars of the Attitude Era, but his career path could have looked very different had it not been for a change of heart from McMahon.

“I go to Vince and say, ‘I want to hire Mick Foley.’ ‘Oh no, JR, we’re not doing that. I’m gonna go along with you on most of these things, but not that one."

Ross explained that WWE was struggling to find a believable opponent for a seven-foot babyface Undertaker, so McMahon reluctantly agreed to let him sign Foley.

“He says, ‘Okay, here’s the deal. You hire him because I want you to know what it feels like to have your heart broken by a talent that you have great belief in. Just prepare for that. It’ll be a great lesson for you to learn, so hire him."

How Mick Foley won over Vince McMahon

In his on-screen role as an announcer, Jim Ross delved into the mysterious mind of the Mankind character by speaking to Mick Foley's alter-ego in a series of pre-taped backstage interviews.

Ross told Chris Jericho that Vince McMahon watched the unscripted interviews from a distance and made it known between takes that he was a fan of Foley’s promo work.