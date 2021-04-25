Vince McMahon initially didn't want to bring back WWE legend

Kurt Angle recently commented on his WWE return and revealed that Vince McMahon initially didn't want him back.

Kurt Angle left WWE in 2006 and signed with TNA. He had a Hall of Fame worthy run in TNA and stayed in the promotion until 2016 before returning to WWE the following year.

In a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE legend took questions from fans. One fan asked Kurt about his return to WWE after his run in TNA. Angle revealed that when he sent out feelers about returning in 2014, Vince McMahon was not interested. Angle ended up returning to WWE in 2017 instead. Angle said:

"I didn't have the choice to jump to WWE. They weren't ready to take me back and I had to show that I could be consistent in my recovery and I always tried to get back to WWE. By 2014 I was making attempts and Vince wasn't interested. He just thought that my reputation at the time was not good so I had to earn his respect back by staying clean for a few more years. I wanted to go back earlier, even though I love TNA and loved working there and love Dixie Carter, she's an awesome boss. She knew that I wanted to go back to WWE to finish my career and I didn't go back there till 2017 so it took me a few years to gain back Vince's trust."

Kurt Angle reveals a funny story about getting scared by his own pyro in WWE

Later on in the show, Kurt Angle revealed a funny story about getting scared by his own pyro once. This happened the first time Angle had gotten pyro and he had basically forgotten about it. Angle explained:

"We didn't really get affected by pyro because we were so focused on our matches. It didn't bother me that much but the first time I got pyro I forgot about it and I walked out to my entrance music, I was supposed to stop and put my hands in the air and my pyro was supposed to go off, I forgot and I kept walking down the ramp and the pyro went off and I was like "holy sh*t", it scared the hell out of me and I turned around you could tell I was scared from that. It was a little bit embarrassing. I played it off like I was supposed to do it."

