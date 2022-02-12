Vince McMahon insisted on the reunion of a major WWE team - Reports

According to reports from Fightful, the latest reunion of legendary WWE faction The New Day was insisted upon by Vince McMahon himself.
Arguably the most successful faction in the company's history, the New Day were split up - in a sense - in 2020. During that year's WWE Draft, members Kofi Kingston and current King of the Ring Xavier Woods were selected to move to Monday Night RAW.
However, their other compatriot, Big E, found himself on SmackDown. Despite being on two different shows, however, the faction (as well as the company itself) insisted there was no breakup of the faction.
WWE wanted to recreate that New Day "magic"
The original "split" of the group, based on these reports, involved Big E's push to the WWE Championship, which he won by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract against Bobby Lashley.
According to Fightful, McMahon wanted the company's top babyface to be "on their own in most situations" and not have a faction to fall back on. It explains why the rest of the New Day wasn't involved in Big E's Money in the Bank cash-in match, despite celebrating in the ring with him afterwards.
With Big E no longer champion, reports are that McMahon was anxious to reunite the trio, as he "missed the magic they created together." Despite that, the chairman also insisted that the duo of Kingston and Big E be referred to just as that and not "the New Day."
Apparently, most of the company didn't get that memo, as they were still called the New Day across TV and online until the following week.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
We'll have to wait and see what lies in store for the faction tonight, as SmackDown airs live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA.
Did you know that Vince McMahon and Nick Khan apologized to a released WWE Superstar? Details here.