Vince McMahon insisted on the reunion of a major WWE team - Reports

According to reports from Fightful, the latest reunion of legendary WWE faction The New Day was insisted upon by Vince McMahon himself.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



Full story on Fightful Select for subscribers



patreon.com/posts/62439775 Fightful has learned the reasoning behind Vince McMahon splitting and reuniting New Day, as well as an interesting decree he made regarding the teamFull story on Fightful Select for subscribers Fightful has learned the reasoning behind Vince McMahon splitting and reuniting New Day, as well as an interesting decree he made regarding the teamFull story on Fightful Select for subscriberspatreon.com/posts/62439775 https://t.co/wM3vryZX2y

Arguably the most successful faction in the company's history, the New Day were split up - in a sense - in 2020. During that year's WWE Draft, members Kofi Kingston and current King of the Ring Xavier Woods were selected to move to Monday Night RAW.

However, their other compatriot, Big E, found himself on SmackDown. Despite being on two different shows, however, the faction (as well as the company itself) insisted there was no breakup of the faction.

WWE wanted to recreate that New Day "magic"

The original "split" of the group, based on these reports, involved Big E's push to the WWE Championship, which he won by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract against Bobby Lashley.

According to Fightful, McMahon wanted the company's top babyface to be "on their own in most situations" and not have a faction to fall back on. It explains why the rest of the New Day wasn't involved in Big E's Money in the Bank cash-in match, despite celebrating in the ring with him afterwards.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



We have details on why he reunited the trio and an interesting demand he made.



Full story on Fightful Select for subscribers



patreon.com/posts/62439775 Among the reasons Vince McMahon split Big E from New Day was because he believed a top babyface should stand alone.We have details on why he reunited the trio and an interesting demand he made.Full story on Fightful Select for subscribers Among the reasons Vince McMahon split Big E from New Day was because he believed a top babyface should stand alone.We have details on why he reunited the trio and an interesting demand he made.Full story on Fightful Select for subscriberspatreon.com/posts/62439775 https://t.co/7Xo19tRMTP

With Big E no longer champion, reports are that McMahon was anxious to reunite the trio, as he "missed the magic they created together." Despite that, the chairman also insisted that the duo of Kingston and Big E be referred to just as that and not "the New Day."

Apparently, most of the company didn't get that memo, as they were still called the New Day across TV and online until the following week.

Also Read Article Continues below

We'll have to wait and see what lies in store for the faction tonight, as SmackDown airs live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA.

Did you know that Vince McMahon and Nick Khan apologized to a released WWE Superstar? Details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha