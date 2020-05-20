Vince McMahon issues statement on Shad Gaspard, Stephanie McMahon comments 

Vince McMahon, Shad Gaspard and Stephanie McMahon.

Shad Gaspard went missing after he got caught in a strong riptide while swimming near Venice beach and as things stand, the LAPD's search is on and the former WWE Superstar is still considered a missing person.

Vince McMahon took to Twitter and sent a message to the former WWE Superstar's family. The WWE CEO wrote, "The thoughts of everyone at WWE are with Shad Gaspard’s family during this difficult time."

The thoughts of everyone at WWE are with Shad Gaspard’s family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/dLRnF6oElX — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 19, 2020

WWE also released a statement and extended their solidarity to Shad Gaspard's family.

"WWE's thoughts are with the family of Shad Gaspard. Please continue to keep them in your thoughts during this difficult time."

Stephanie McMahon also commented on Shad Gaspard's unfortunate disappearance and sent out prayers, love and strength to the former WWE Superstar's family, especially his wife and son.

All of @tripleh and my prayers, love and strength are with the Gaspard family, especially his wife and son. ❤️ — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 19, 2020

Shad Gaspard, his son and a few other swimmers were pulled under the water by a strong rip current at the Venice beach in California on Sunday, May 17th.

The rescue workers rushed to save Gaspard but the 39-year-old star told them to instead go rescue his son first. They listened to him and eventually saved the Superstar's 10-year-old son Aryeh. However, another giant wave hit Gaspard and he was not seen after that.

Rescue divers and coast guard officials began a search-and-rescue operation that lasted until sundown on the day of the incident. The rescue efforts continued on Monday despite inclement weather and choppy waters. The search was suspended by the coast guard earlier today, however, as stated earlier, the LA Police Department is still searching for Gaspard at the time of this writing.

Shad Gaspard's wife issues a statement

Shad Gaspard's wife Siliana Gaspard released an official statement on behalf of his family earlier in the day. She expressed the family's gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to all the authorities who have been tirelessly working towards finding her beloved husband. She said Shad was a magical soul, a fighter and a warrior and they hope and pray for his safe return.

"We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad. Shad is a fighter, a warrior and a magical soul. We are hoping and praying for his safe return. As a family we thank you all for your concern and well wishes. Please continue to keep sending your positivity and prayers to our beloved Shad. - From The Entire Gaspard & Chittick Family"

