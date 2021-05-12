"That’s exactly why you could never be a bad guy" - Vince McMahon to ex-WWE star

Vince McMahon told former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly that she couldn't be a heel because she did not have a "bad guy face". Kelly stated that she wanted to be a heel during her spell with WWE, but the Chairman felt that it wouldn't work for her.

Kelly Kelly had a six-year spell with WWE, which began in 2006 and ended in 2012. She was a key player during the Divas Era in WWE and held the Divas Championship on one occasion. She has made a few appearances on WWE television in recent years, including an appearance in the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match.

In her recent appearance on The Asylum Wrestling Store, Kelly Kelly narrated a backstage meeting with Vince McMahon, where she asked him if she could be a heel:

"I did [want to be a heel]. I really did and I remember I went to Vince McMahon’s office one day because I was like, ‘Let me ask him what he thinks about me being a bad guy’ and he was like, ‘First off, let me see your bad guy face,’ and I tried to have this mean look and after like two seconds, I started laughing. He’s like, ‘That’s exactly why you could never be a bad guy. Have a good day Kelly, you’re good.’ That was the one and only time I ever tried and then I just left it alone so…" (H/T Post Wrestling)

Kelly Kelly on Vince McMahon coming up with her name

In the same interview, Kelly Kelly revealed that Vince McMahon was the one who came up with her name.

She said that the WWE Chairman developed the name as he was a fan of the TV show Cheers, which had a character called Kelly.

