Vince McMahon launches new company amid WWE return speculations

Vince McMahon has been making headlines over the past few days, with speculations making the rounds that he could be looking to buy back WWE. However, it seems that McMahon already has other ventures in mind.

It has come to light that Vince McMahon has a new company called 14TH & I, which will reportedly be pursuing opportunities in media and entertainment. It was noted that there was no indication whether the new organization would be linked to the wrestling business, something that McMahon has become synonymous with over the past few decades.

It has also come to light that former WWE executive Brad Blum is working as the President for McMahon's new company, according to his LinkedIn profile. The two men worked together in WWE for many years, and he was known to be a close ally of the 79-year-old. Now, it would appear that their partnership has continued outside World Wrestling Entertainment.

McMahon initially announced his retirement online from WWE in 2022, before returning to the company later. He was eventually forced to step down again a year later, amid the controversial Janel Grant lawsuit.

Even after a year, the lawsuit is still ongoing and continues to make the news headlines.

