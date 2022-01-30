Vince McMahon's mother passes away at the age of 101

WWE CEO Vince McMahon's mother passed away at the age of 101.

Vicki Askew died of natural causes at her house in The Woodlands. She was the only child of Orpheus William Hanner and Victoria Kennedy Hanner and was born in 1920. Askew gave birth to Vince in 1945 and he went on to make history in sports entertainment. As far as Askew herself is concerned, she was an ardent follower of Tennis and played the game often.

Vince and his family decided to keep Askew's funeral a private gathering. As of yet, there have been no reports on the guest list for the event that took place on the 22nd of January.

Vince McMahon called Mark Henry after the former WWE Superstar lost his mother

Vince McMahon called Mark Henry after the latter lost his mother in 2001.

Henry recently spoke on Busted Open Radio and revealed that McMahon is a totally different character in real life than he is on TV.

"Vince is gonna hear this [and] he's gonna be a little pissed because he don't want nobody to know that he has compassion,'' Henry said. ''He'll act like he don't because he's just the old curmudgeon. He just tries to act like a tough guy. He is a tough guy. But he wants the image of the tough guy more than enforcing it, and I always take that, you know, to my grave, like, you know, like he did for me what I know a lot of people will never get."

SiriusXM Busted Open @BustedOpenRadio



On a BRAND NEW edition of 'The Masters Class', @TheMarkHenry @bullyray5150 &



podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bus… "There was a level of respect I gave him for the rest of my career because of that day he called me."On a BRAND NEW edition of 'The Masters Class', @davidlagreca1 @THETOMMYDREAMER discuss & share stories of Vince McMahon "There was a level of respect I gave him for the rest of my career because of that day he called me."On a BRAND NEW edition of 'The Masters Class', @davidlagreca1 @TheMarkHenry @bullyray5150 & @THETOMMYDREAMER discuss & share stories of Vince McMahon ⬇️podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bus… https://t.co/ogZLlNoz4q

Also Read Article Continues below

We at Sportskeeda offer our thoughts and condolences to Vince and the entire McMahon family after their loss.

A current WWE star is open to going to AEW and facing Britt Baker. More details here. Check it out

Edited by Brandon Nell