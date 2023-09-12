"Vince McMahon loved him," "Gotta pack him up" - Fans react to a recent report on 4-time champion's WWE status

Vince McMahon's days as the sole owner of WWE have almost ended as the deal with Endeavor is completed. Unfortunately, a recent report revealed that former two-time RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle won't be appearing on the company's behalf for an entire week after he made some serious allegations.

Earlier this year, Matt Riddle returned to WWE after a brief hiatus and went immediately after The Bloodline. Later, he was moved to Monday Night RAW, where he has been heavily featured as the fun and loving Original Bro alongside Drew McIntyre.

According to a report from PWInsider, the former United States Champion will not be appearing for any events in the coming week, including Monday Night RAW, after his recent allegations. The WWE Universe has started speculating on The Original Bro's future with the company.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Matt Riddle has often been surrounded by controversies, and accusing a police officer of allegedly sexually assaulting him will make the management rethink Riddle's position on weekly shows and events. The whole scene is currently under investigation as we write.

Matt Riddle has won three championships on WWE's main roster under Vince McMahon's creative leadership

Vince McMahon has often been a fan of zany and wacky characters and often featured them in the spotlight when it came to WWE's main roster. In 2020, Matt Riddle was moved to Friday Night SmackDown as a singles star during the Pandemic Era.

After a short run, he moved to Monday Night RAW. Vince McMahon eventually gave him his big break when he became the United States Champion and won the title without pinning Bobby Lashley. Unfortunately, the run lasted only till WrestleMania 37, where he dropped the title to Sheamus.

Vince McMahon banked on his goofy persona and paired him up with Randy Orton. The two became major acts on Monday Night RAW and eventually won the RAW Tag Team Championship from AJ Styles and Omos at the Biggest Party of The Summer in 2021.

A year later, Riddle's push was seemingly over after Randy Orton got injured and went on a hiatus from WWE. The new management barely got to use The Original Bro due to the controversy that has surrounded him for a while. It will be interesting to see what the company does next with the former MMA star.

