Vince McMahon once made an important phone call to try and sell WWE, according to Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon apparently made a pitch to sell WWE decades ago, claimed Bill Apter.

Before the Stamford-based promotion became the mega-corporation it is today, McMahon was in stiff competition with several other promoters in the late 1900s. Owing to his rather cut-throat business decisions, he was able to take his company to new heights. However, Vince had apparently called Jim Crockett once to discuss selling WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter recalled his conversation with Crockett when Jim Crockett Promotions was in its heyday. Crockett told Apter that Vince had called him to pitch the sale.

"He (Jim Crockett) calls me one night, and he says, I got some scuttleb*tt for you. I say, what's the scuttleb*tt? He says, 'I just got a call from Vince McMahon, and he wants to know if I am interested in buying his show on Ted Turner's network.' He said he hadn't told anybody else. He says, 'You know McMahon. What do you think he is thinking?' I say, 'I don't talk to the guy anymore,' but we all know what happened." [9:38 onwards]

Ultimately, Jim Crockett could not keep up with the competition, and WWE grew rapidly to become the biggest wrestling promotion it is today.

