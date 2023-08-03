Vince McMahon made a personal phone call to ex-WWE star when his mother died of cancer

An ex-WWE star has praised Vince McMahon for calling him when his mother passed away.

Maven worked in WWE during the peak of the Ruthless Aggression Era. He was a part of the company during 2001-05.

Maven recently opened his own YouTube channel and shared his thoughts on a bunch of notable WWE personalities in his first video. One of the big names that he talked about was Vince McMahon.

He had nothing but good things to say about McMahon. He revealed that McMahon personally called him back when his mother passed away.

"A lot of people don't realize it, but Vince lost a parent from cancer. In 2004, I lost my mom to cancer, and the very night that she passed away, I didn't get a call from a secretary, I didn't get a text, I got a personal phone call from Vince to tell me how truly sorry he was. That meant the world to me. Empathetic for what he went through, but the fact that it was late when he called me, the fact that he took time out of his evening, he called me to offer condolences always meant the world to me," Maven said. [17:54-18:34]

Vince McMahon gave Maven a short-lived push in late 2004

Fans mostly remember Maven for eliminating The Undertaker in the 2002 Royal Rumble match in one of the craziest moments in the company's history.

The Deadman beat the tar out of Maven after the young gun eliminated him.

In late 2004, Maven received a massive push on WWE RAW and feuded with Triple H's Evolution. He was a part of Team Orton, which defeated Team Triple H in the main event of Survivor Series 2004.

Mere days before Survivor Series, Maven registered a victory over Batista via pinfall on an episode of RAW.

