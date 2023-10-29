Vince McMahon makes rare public appearance; discusses his relationship with "good partner" in exclusive interview

Former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon recently brushed off rumors about his rivalry with UFC President Dana White.

Both McMahon and White are very successful businessmen and promoters. They revolutionized the combat sports entertainment business with their promotions. With Endeavor, the parent company of UFC, now acquiring WWE, the two alpha males will be working together in TKO Group Holdings in trying to create an even bigger juggernaut in the combat sports industry.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with MMA Junkie, McMahon rejected the claims that he tried to run Dana White out of business. He claimed that he and the UFC President got along very well.

"Busting his chops? Please, I don't do business that way. I don't bust anybody's chops unless they get in the way. Dana and I get along very very well. He's really a good guy," Vince McMahon said. [1:16 - 1:30]

Vince stated that they shared a good relationship and now had become business partners with the recent WWE-UFC merger.

"We're good partners and good businessmen. When you're a good businessman, you get along," Vince McMahon said. [1:40 - 1:44]

The Undertaker also commented on Vince McMahon and Dana White

During the interview, The Undertaker was also present with Vince McMahon. He also shared his thoughts on McMahon and White.

He stated that both were very similar in the way that they went about their business. He praised both businessmen for wanting the best for their respective promotions.

"I think it's hilarious. They're so similar, the both of them, with all due respect. But yeah, they're very similar. They say what's on their minds, they're both really good businessmen. They both definitely want the best for each of their brands," The Undertaker said. [1:58 - 2:17]

Vince hilariously interjected and said that he was the better businessman out of the two, and The Phenom agreed as well.

