Vince McMahon makes rare TV appearance to discuss WWE sale

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon appeared on CNBC on Monday morning to discuss the sale of his pro wrestling promotion.

Just a day after WrestleMania 39 concluded, Endeavor announced that it had signed an agreement to create a 21 billion-dollar-plus global live sports and entertainment company comprising UFC and WWE. Ari Emanuel will run the new company formed out of this merger as CEO, and Vince McMahon will take up the role of executive chairman.

McMahon and Emanuel appeared on CNBC on Monday morning to share more details about the merger. McMahon mentioned that it was the right time to proceed with the deal.

"This is the biggest thing Ari Emanuel and Vince McMahon have ever done. Combining forces like this, there's nothing like this. There's never been anything like this," said McMahon.

McMahon mentioned that he was almost done with wrestling, but Emanuel pulled him back.

Vince McMahon shared an internal email with all WWE employees

WWE employees received an email from their former boss Vince McMahon this morning, sharing more details about the merger.

McMahon's message suggested that Endeavor would unite the two most prominent players in sports and entertainment - UFC and WWE under one umbrella.

"I'm excited to announce that WWE has entered into a partnership with Endeavor to create a one-of-a-kind company that will bring together two global sports and entertainment powerhouses: WWE and UFC."

The message added that Endeavor had done great work with the MMA organization and that the partnership would also help accelerate the growth of the pro wrestling promotion.

"We are huge admirers of the work Endeavor has done to grow the UFC brand, and they will be the perfect partner to help supercharge our growth at WWE."

It will be interesting to see how this merger impacts WWE's TV deals with USA Network and FOX for RAW and SmackDown, respectively.

