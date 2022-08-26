WWE legend says Vince McMahon got neck surgery after a funny incident in a nightclub

WWE Hall of Famer Brian Wickens, aka Bushwhacker Luke, recalls a funny incident involving Vince McMahon.

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon has been the backbone of pro wrestling for over several decades. McMahon created several megastars during his time and put sports entertainment on the map. Last month, he officially announced his retirement at the age of 77.

Luke teamed up with Butch in the Universal Wrestling Federation and held many championships together. The Bushwhackers were an entertaining duo from the mid-'80s to mid-'90s in WWE. In 2015, the duo was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Speaking to PWMania, Luke recalled how McMahon had neck surgery after a funny incident in a nightclub:

“I was at a San Antonio nightclub where Vince was sitting on Road Warrior Animal’s shoulders. Hawk came off the bar and hit him with a clothesline. I think Vince had neck surgery after that.” [H/T - PWMania]

After joining the WWE Hall of Fame, the duo continued working on the independent circuit.

Bushwhacker Luke talks about Vince McMahon's retirement

The wrestling world was shocked to hear when Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the company. At the age of 77, McMahon decided to retire from the position and named Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as CO-CEOs of the company. Apart from this, Triple H took control as the creative head of the product.

Speaking to PWMania, Luke opened up about McMahon's retirement from the company:

“Vince is a great guy, I would not be out here working around the world today if not for him.” [H/T - PWMania]

It will be interesting to see how the landscape of WWE changes after McMahon's retirement. Luke was last seen wrestling Gangrel for an independent show in Florida.

Do you think McMahon will return to the company in any capacity? Sound off in the comment section.

