Vince McMahon never stole the spotlight like current WWE bosses, claims wrestling writer during fiery rant (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Vince McMahon always putting talent first. The discussion was prompted by Stephanie McMahon's Hall of Fame induction announcement.
Stephanie McMahon was in attendance at Wrestlepalooza last week. The Undertaker was sitting beside her and announced during the show that she would be the first inductee into the Hall of Fame Class of 2026. It was an emotional moment for Stephanie, and even her husband, Triple H, was overwhelmed with emotions during the announcement.
During this week's episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran writer noted that the current management comes off as self-serving and egoistic. He recalled that Vince McMahon was never like that. Russo mentioned that Vince was all about putting the spotlight on the talent. The ex-WWE writer shared that McMahon never wanted the spotlight or TV time. He added that the former boss never thought about becoming a TV talent and getting a prominent spot on the show.
"They come across as so self-serving. They really do, man. I mean, Vince McMahon was not that way. That's the thing. Vince was always putting talent in those spots. He never, ever, purposely put the spotlight on him. It was never Vince's idea to be a talent on television. That was not Vince at all, at all."
Stephanie McMahon's induction announcement comes as a shock to Vince Russo. He felt that Shane McMahon would be a more deserving name to join the Hall of Fame.
He also noted that Shane was a TV talent before Stephanie and a brilliant in-ring performer. The former writer added that there was possibly a lot of politics going on backstage in WWE over who is inducted into the Hall of Fame.
