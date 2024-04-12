Vince McMahon never truly believed in 38-year-old star, says WWE veteran

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently revealed that Vince McMahon allegedly wasn't convinced that a former WWE Superstar had what it takes to be a top star in the company.

Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) was with World Wrestling Entertainment from 2005 to 2020. During his run in the Stamford-based promotion, he won the Intercontinental Championship (x1), the United States Championship (x1), and the RAW Tag Team Championship (x2).

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the 74-year-old veteran shared his two cents on why Matt Cardona thrived in independent wrestling after struggling in the Stamford-based promotion under Mr. McMahon. He said:

"I thought he (Zack Ryder) had talent but they (WWE) never used him... He would sit in the dressing room and we just look at each other. But he had a lot of talent and I think he was doing stuff on social media, something like that, and actually, his social media stuff was good, it was interesting as hell."

The former WWE manager noted that Vince McMahon and the company dropped the ball with Cardona. But Mantell believes that the 38-year-old star was more talented than they gave him credit for.

"He was interesting as a young guy. But I don't guess Vince ever saw it in him and if Vince doesn't see it, you don't get it," Mantell added. [From 00:33 to 01:27]

Watch the full video below:

Dutch Mantell on why Matt Cardon would return to WWE following Vince McMahon's exit

After former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a disturbing legal lawsuit against Vince McMahon, he stepped down from all his positions in the company. And as announced by Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 40, the promotion is headed into the new Paul "Triple H" Levesque era moving forward.

During the same conversation, Dutch Mantell opened up about why he believes Matt Cardona will return to the Stamford-based promotion under the leadership of The Game.

"He was very good and I think he's coming back to WWE... His girlfriend/wife Chelsea Green, she's there now... I think he probably gets along with Triple H. Triple H is more a type of a guy that they can go and talk to, he's like an advisor, a mentor," the veteran said. [From 02:57 to 03:29]

The 38-year-old star's wife and RAW Superstar Chelsea Green has found success under The Game's regime by winning the Women's Tag Team Championship. Fans will have to wait and see if Matt Cardona makes his way back into the Stamford-based promotion in the new Triple H era.

