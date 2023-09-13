Vince McMahon and Nick Khan asked former Women's Champion to come back to WWE last year

According to WWE CEO Nick Khan, he and Executive Chairman Vince McMahon asked a major name to come back to the company.

Stephanie McMahon took a leave of absence from WWE on May 19, 2022. She stated in her comment that she wanted to spend more time with her family. Stephanie returned to WWE soon after, and was announced as the Co-CEO of the promotion. In January 2023, Stephanie resigned from her position following Vince McMahon's return.

Nick Khan revealed on Bill Simmons' podcast that, he and Vince McMahon had asked Stephanie McMahon to return to WWE last year, which she agreed to.

"Yeah, she decided to step away. Initially, she was on a leave of absence. Some of the Vince stuff started to happen. He stepped out for a moment. She was asked by Vince, by myself to come aboard, to come back. She came back, which we were extremely gracious for her in doing so." [1:43:05-1:43:24]

Vince McMahon returned to WWE on January 10, 2023

As per Vince McMahon, negotiations over media rights of the promotion needed his direct participation and guidance. He then told the SEC that he was reinstating himself on the WWE Board of Directors.

“The only way for WWE to fully capitalize on this opportunity is for me to return as Executive Chairman and support the management team in the negotiations for our media rights and to combine that with a review of strategic alternatives. My return will allow WWE, as well as any transaction counterparties, to engage in these processes knowing they will have the support of the controlling shareholder.” [H/T WWE]

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether Stephanie McMahon will return to WWE sometime down the line.

Do you think Stephanie McMahon will ever come back to WWE? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

Please credit The Bill Simmons Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use quotes from this article!

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.