Vince McMahon offers Pat McAfee a match at WrestleMania

Vince McMahon offered Pat McAfee a WrestleMania match during his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. The Chairman appeared on the SmackDown commentator's show on YouTube and discussed a wide array of topics.

While being asked a question about the state of current day wrestling, McMahon interrupted McAfee to praise him and offer him the opportunity a match at WrestleMania.

Pat McAfee addressed online reports and chatter about his WrestleMania status and then accepted the opportunity, claiming that performing at The Grandest Stage of Them All was "a dream."

Vince McMahon went on to compare the match at WrestleMania to McAfee's days in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts:

''It would be different though, (from) when you played for the Colts. It would be difference of, like okay, you're the punter. But now, in the ring, you're gonna be a linebacker," said Vince McMahon [3:10:11 - 3:10:21]

Vince McMahon said that he will find a worthy opponent for Pat McAfee at WretleMania

While McAfee is a part-time wrestler, finding a proper opponent to work with him at WrestleMania 38 would be absolutely crucial. Even though a little shallow, the commentator's CV of professional matches still looks impressive.

The former NFL placekicker made his in-ring debut at NXT Takeover: XXX against Adam Cole on August 22 2020. The match exceeded the expectations of most viewers and even saw McAfee perform a suicide dive over the top turnbuckle.

The match received rave reviews from all corners of the wrestling community. The storyline between McAfee and Cole started on the current SmackDown commentator's YouTube show.

The SmackDown commentator also took part in the men's WarGames match later that year at NXT Takeover: WarGames. The match saw McAfee partner up with Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to take-on The Undisputed Era in Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong.

In the bout McAfee hit a Swanton Bomb off the top of the cell. He has not competed in a wrestling match on TV since. He was moved to the SmackDown's announcer's desk in April of 2021.

Are you guys excited about Vince's announcement? Who will Pat McAfee face at The Show of Shows? Sign off in the comments below.

