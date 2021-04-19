"Mr. McMahon is no way in the world like me" - Vince McMahon on his WWE character

Vince McMahon has dismissed suggestions that the Mr. McMahon character is the same type of character as the Chairman in real life.

In the recent A&E biography of WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, Vince McMahon discussed his character, Mr. McMahon, who Stone Cold feuded with during the Attitude Era. The WWE Chairman stated that the character he portrayed on-screen is nowhere close to reality.

"Mr. McMahon is no way in the world like me - we'll start with that. But he's arrogant, he's rich, can treat people like crap."

Bruce Prichard, who has been a part of the backstage set-up in WWE for a long time, stated there are a lot of similarities between Vince McMahon and the Mr. McMahon character.

"Vince is crazy, he really is. That stuff is not far from what Vince would do as to what Mr. McMahon did," said Prichard.

In the documentary, former WWE commentator and Hall of Famer Jim Ross labeled Vince McMahon the "greatest villain in the Attitude Era."

Stone Cold Steve Austin on his rivalry with Vince McMahon

10/5/98: The bed pan heard 'round the world!



Austin memorably whacks McMahon with his own pee-pee dish while Vince is laid up in the hospital.



Mr. McMahon then deals with his own worst enema.



All this for an injured ankle! pic.twitter.com/MZLpHEoyL7 — OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast (@ovppodcast) October 6, 2020

Stone Cold Steve Austin also opened up about his rivalry with Vince McMahon, stating that his feud with the WWE Chairman was "tailor-made" for the pair.

"Vince and I were tailor-made for each other to work together. Vince was unique because he was the owner, and now he's feuding with me, it's a real storyline. All of a sudden, it wasn't just about wrestling - it was about this guy (Austin) who's an employee, against his boss. And everybody is an employee who has a boss and a lot of times the employee has not liked what the boss has done or said to him."

The rivalry between Austin and McMahon is regarded by many as one of the greatest in pro wrestling history.

The very first Stunner that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin hit on Mr. McMahon! I remember this like it was yesterday! JR saying "Austin is going directly to jail!" Will forever be burned into my memory!🖕#stonecoldstunner #stonecoldsteveaustin #stonecold #steveaustin #austin316 #wwe pic.twitter.com/6n54iVK1vW — Wesly Avendano aka FlashbackWrestling (@flashbackwes) September 5, 2019

