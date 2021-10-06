Vince McMahon ordered ex-WWE star to change back to their original hair color

Lana recently stated that WWE did not allow her to change her hair color from blonde. She was told by Michael Hayes and Vince McMahon to change it back to blonde when she experimented with different colors.

Lana was released by WWE in June, a year after her husband's release from the promotion.

While speaking at East Coast Autograph Auctions, Lana said that she tried to change her character's appearance, but they were vetoed by WWE management.

She tried coloring her hair blue and brown, but Vince McMahon and co. wanted her to be a blonde.

"I showed up with blue — colored my hair blue. It was like a shampoo and I was bored. I was like, I don’t know, probably going through an identity crisis again. So I dye my hair blue and Michael Hayes actually walked up to me. He’s like, ‘What are you doing?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know. It matches my costume.’ He’s like, ‘No, no, no, no, no!’ And then I showed up with blonde hair the next day, he’s like, ‘Ah, you look great.’ So, there you go and then I also got a call from Vince [McMahon] about the blue hair, so I had to be blonde forever. Even when I went brown. Not even brown, I had like light brown hair and I wore my hair — what I did for Royal Rumble last year," said Lana (H/T Post Wrestling)

She also disclosed that WWE would not allow her to wear gold attire and was told to always wear a leotard.

Lana's post-WWE career

Lana's 90-day non-compete clause expired last month and she is now eligible to feature in other promotions. At the same convention, Lana teased a potential AEW debut when she bumped into Sammy Guevara, her real-life husband and AEW star Miro's rival.

When asked about potentially moving to AEW, she was coy about those rumors, but hinted that she has something lined up.

“Well, I’m gonna tell you, stay tuned. I can’t give everything away. I can’t give all the hot tea right now,” said Lana.

Miro has mentioned Lana in several of his promos and has laid the groundwork for her to debut with AEW.

