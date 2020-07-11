Vince McMahon possibly interested in selling WWE to Saudi Arabia

Could this be the next step for WWE and Vince McMahon?

Vince McMahon has never been one to listen to the popular idea about anything.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is a man who is known for making controversial decisions and being extremely stubborn about what he has decided. WWE is in the middle of a long-terming working relationship with Saudi Arabia, where the company visits the country twice annually and puts on big shows to entertain the fans there and expand their business even further through the huge amount that they are paid for the shows by Saudi Arabia. In the middle of this now, Hugo Savinovich, the former veteran WWE Spanish commentator has actually proposed (h/t Wrestling Inc) that Vince McMahon actually might be interested in selling WWE to Saudi Arabia.

Vince McMahon possibly selling WWE to Saudi Arabia

Hugo Savinovich said that he felt that there was more to the WWE-Saudi Arabia deal than it appeared at first. He went on to say that Vince McMahon would possibly look to sell WWE at a massive $8 Billion and that Saudi Arabia could be a part of that deal.

Hugo Savinovich went on to say that he had not heard about anything official that had happened because of the difference in the amounts that Vince McMahon and Saudi Arabia had in mind, but they also did not want a scandal on their hand.

"I believe there is more to the business transactions. I have said this on my Live that I would not doubt that if Vince was to sell his company, it would probably be for about $8 billion because UFC sold for $5 billion. I will not say that Saudi Arabia would not be in the run to do that. Plus, they wanna get that contract and I haven't heard anything official that that has happened because of difference in figures between what Vince wants and what they wanna pay. But they need to have a better relationship and until this quiets down… they don't need a scandal because they already have enough on their hands."

It should be noted that at this point, there has been no official confirmation of Vince McMahon being interested in selling WWE to Saudi Arabia at all. Huge Savinovich reported previously on the occasion on which WWE Superstars were stuck in Saudi Arabia and could not leave the country. His reports were dismissed by a WWE attorney recently, but Savinovich claimed to have been told what he had reported by people in Stamford, as well as other WWE wrestlers.

Whether this report is genuine or not remains to be seen for the moment.