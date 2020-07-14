Vince McMahon posts a special message on Twitter, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks react 

Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch made their main roster debuts on the RAW episode of July 13th, 2015, and the rest, as they say, is history. Vince McMahon reminisced the monumental debuts of the Superstars mentioned above in a special tweet posted on his Twitter handle.

The WWE Boss credited the three women from changing the sports entertainment landscape and ended with the customary #WomensEvolution.

You can check out Vince McMahon's tweet here:

Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks' reactions to Vince McMahon's tweet

Charlotte Flair reacted to Vince McMahon's tweet by sending him a message in which she thanked the WWE head honcho for all the opportunities.

Sasha Banks didn't waste the opportunity either as she thanked Vince McMahon as well. Becky Lynch is yet to react to Vince McMahon's tweet, but the soon-to-be-mother hasn't been active on the social media website since the end of May.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you Vince for the opportunities. #FourHorsewomen5Years https://t.co/oZDdh7WIfd — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 13, 2020

Advertisement

Stephanie McMahon called for a revolution in the Divas division on RAW on July 13th 2015 and that led to the debuts of Banks, Flair and Lynch.

While Flair and Lynch aligned with Paige, Banks would form an alliance with Tamina and Naomi.

Banks, Flair and Lynch, would be involved in a historic Championship match at WrestleMania 32. The Divas title would effectively be retired at the PPV, and the Women's title was introduced, which was eventually won by Charlotte Flair.

The three exceptionally talented Superstars, as Vince McMahon noted, have gone on to change the face of women's wrestling in the company. While the likes of Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Asuka and many others have also had significant roles to play as well in the Women's Evolution, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch were at the forefront of the movement when it all started on the main roster.

Becky Lynch is currently out of action due to her pregnancy while Flair is also sidelined for a surgery.

Sasha Banks, though, is in the midst of a great run as she has been heavily featured on WWE programming. The Boss is scheduled to face Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules, and she has one of the strongest acts on WWE TV at the moment alongside Bayley.