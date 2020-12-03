Vince McMahon posts tribute to Pat Patterson

This morning, WWE and the wrestling world in general lost a legend of the sport in Hall of Famer Pat Patterson. The first ever Intercontinental Champion, and the man who helped create and book countless Royal Rumbles over the last several decades, has sadly passed away.

Pat Patterson was the first openly gay wrestler in WWE history, and a trailblazer for future generations of talent to be proud and unashamed of who they are. Without Patterson's courage, there are some wrestlers that would have probably never embraced their sexuality.

Pat Patterson's last WWE title reign came as 24/7 Champion just last year, when he defeated current NXT Superstar Drake Maverick on an edition of WWE Monday Night RAW.

Pat Patterson sadly passed away this morning in Miami, Florida after losing his battle to cancer. The professional wrestling world has been remembering him and posting tributes ever since.

Pat Patterson was more than the first Intercontinental Champion & father of the Royal Rumble Match. He helped lay the foundation for WWE as we know it. His mentorship shaped careers, his creativity sparked innovation and his friendship lifted spirits. Love you, Pat. We miss you. pic.twitter.com/TugpAOrN6O — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) December 2, 2020

Vince McMahon remembers Pat Patterson

This afternoon, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter to post his touching heartfelt tribute to his long-time friend, Pat Patterson.

Everyone here at SK Wrestling is extremely saddened by the passing of Pat Patterson. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this trying time.

Which are your favorite Pat Patterson memories? Which moments of his career can you reflect upon today that make you smile? Let us know in the comments section below and share your feelings on the legend that is Pat Patterson.