"That was your Oscar moment" - Vince McMahon to top WWE star after his infamous promo

Randy Orton opened up about Vince McMahon's reaction to his promo with Beth Phoenix on RAW last year. The Viper revealed that the WWE Chairman was impressed with what Orton said on the mic.

On Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin, Randy Orton spoke about his promo with Beth Phoenix in the build-up to his match against Edge at WrestleMania 36.

Orton said that the promo came from the heart and that he had told Vince McMahon an outline of it before heading to the ring. He said that Vince McMahon was impressed by it and told him it was his best on the mic.

"I don't want to steal words out of his mouth, but when I came back, that headset came off in Gorilla - rarely happens, he got out of his chair, shook my hand, gave me this stiff a*s bro hug and said, 'That was your Oscar moment.' And he gave me - I told you earlier that I've always had trouble: self criticism, confidence, what you see isn't what you get... only my wife knows. It takes a lot for me to get here. But I was there, man, it was turned on, and when he gave me that, like, he knighted me as like 'wow, good promo', it was like, 'I can't let this man down again.' Not only the fans, but my boss. He's seen me this long, for more than half of my life I've been under his employment and here I am finally on the stick (mic) getting him to acknowledge me as this being one of my best nights on the mic and I can't get let him down."

Orton said he had a "formula" from that night on whenever he got on the mic. The former WWE Champion said that the delivery of the words matters a lot on the mic.

Vince McMahon's decision to script WWE promos

Not many WWE Superstars are allowed to get on the mic without a script, pre-approved by the writing team.

Chris Jericho revealed in an interview that Vince McMahon decided to bring in writers was to compete with the sitcom Friends.

“The reason why writers became a thing was because when we started SmackDown in ‘99, Vince made it his motto that SmackDown was going to be bigger than the show Friends,” said Chris Jericho.

This is the craziest Vince McMahon promo of ALL time! 😱😱😱😬😬



The stuff he says in this promo would never be allowed today.



Crazy and Evil Vince McMahon was great entertainment though! How @HeymanHustle kept a straight face, I will never know. 🔥🔥 😂🤣😂 #WWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/yABEeY2Mvo — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) March 28, 2020

