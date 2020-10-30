Vince McMahon praises new WWE management team

Vince McMahon, the WWE Chairman, was on the third-quarter earnings call for the company, and he opened it up after welcoming everyone to the call. Vince McMahon then went on to praise the new management team in place in WWE, Nick Khan and Kristina Salen.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon praises Nick Khan and Kristina Salen

Vince McMahon opened up about the new management team and said that he felt that it was extraordinary what the change had done to WWE, and that the entire ambience in WWE had changed.

Nick Khan was named as the President and Chief Revenue Officer in WWE, while Kristina Salen filled up the position of the Chief Financial Officer.

"I think that I've never felt as confident as I currently do in terms of this -- of our new management. It's really extraordinary what this has done for the entire business. There's a new spirit, a new vibrance. And I don't know if you find this anywhere, there's a view of optimism, not just for optimism sake, but when you look at where we're going to go in the future and use the resources that we have as well as other things like, this is a fun, exciting place to be." - (H/T SeekingAlpha)

Vince McMahon with Stephanie McMahon

Vince McMahon went on to praise Stephanie McMahon as well and talked about her new role in the company.

"And Stephanie, who's Head of Brand Management, does now have a enhancive position to enhance growth with Nick and others as well. And there are many other things going on here. But I just want to -- whether we're going through a whole bunch of numbers of stuff that you already have and going through the ThunderDome, COVID, and all those, I just want to say how I really feel about our new management team. And quite frankly, that's all that I say."

Vince McMahon was obviously happy with his management team and as a result, was full of praise for every member.