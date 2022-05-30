"He had an unparalleled way of making you feel good about yourself" – WWE Hall of Famer shares how Vince McMahon was able to sign him

Arn Anderson recalled when WWE Chairman Vince McMahon signed him and tag team partner Tully Blanchard.

Before becoming a stable name for WWE, Anderson was initially signed to Jim Crockett Promotions (JCP) along with Blanchard. In JCP, they also became members of The Four Horsemen with Ric Flair and Ole Anderson.

Anderson spoke about his experience on the latest episode of The Arn Show podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer said he received texts from former WWE Superstar Barry Darsow before finally agreeing to meet with McMahon. As soon as they met up, the Chairman knew just what to say:

"We went down to Vince's pool and sat around. He had lunch for us and he had an unparalleled way of making you feel good about yourself in those days. He knew all the facts, figures, numbers. He knew everything about your career, the whole thing." (from 47:36 to 47:54)

Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard left JCP in 1988 and later reunited with The Four Horsemen in WWF in 1993.

Vince McMahon promised the duo more than what they were making at the time

On the same podcast, Arn Anderson discussed more of their contract agreement. The veteran said Vince McMahon promised them more money than what they were making at the time:

"When we left there, we were floating of the ground...Our one question was that was, 'hey, you know, I know you don't do guaranteed contracts.' He said, 'no, I don't.' We're just kind of figuring out what kind of spot do you have for us. He said, 'what did you make last year?' We told him and he said, 'I guarantee you, you'll make more than that. Yeah, you have my word.'" (from 47:59 to 48:22)

Arn Anderson @TheArnShow



Get ad-free access to An era comes to and end as Tully and I say goodbye to JCP and the Horsemen.Get ad-free access to #ARN : SEPTEMBER 1988 only on AdFreeShows.com An era comes to and end as Tully and I say goodbye to JCP and the Horsemen.Get ad-free access to #ARN: SEPTEMBER 1988 only on AdFreeShows.com https://t.co/uFeZIkHRIe

The signing seems to have done the duo good in the longer run. Arn is currently signed to AEW. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of The Four Horsemen.

If any transcription was used in this article, give H/T to Sportskeeda and link back to this article while crediting The Arn Show.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Singh