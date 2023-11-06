Vince McMahon won't push 2 RAW stars because he didn't create them, says current World Champion (Exclusive)

The Vince McMahon-led creative team often encouraged homegrown WWE talent. Current NWA World Champion EC3 believes this could be why McMahon won't push two RAW stars if he returned to the booking department.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Dr. Chris Featherstone asked ex-WWE writer Vince Russo and EC3 about their opinion on The Viking Raiders. Russo said he hated how McMahon stereotyped the duo. The former head writer added that he wanted WWE to explore why the Viking culture was so important to the tandem.

EC3, on the other hand, believed that Vince McMahon wouldn't push Erik and Ivar because they didn't start their pro wrestling careers in WWE.

"He [Vince McMahon] never came up with it. It was inherited - this Viking thing. The Undertaker was his idea so he could see it through, as opposed to somebody else's idea, and it's less impressive, and he hasn't been outside since the '80s." (7:56 - 8:19)

EC3 added that he didn't understand the mentality behind intentionally 'ruining superstars' because the objective should be for them to make the company as much money as possible:

"Yes. I do, I think we've had conversations about that. Where I don't understand (...) because the value of paying people money is to make more money from them and increase their value as much as possible. But they're sick, twisted sociopaths that like to play god and play with people's emotions, and it's horrible. Follow your dreams, kids." (8:35 - 9:01)

Erik of The Viking Raiders detailed the surreal interaction with Triple H and Vince McMahon ahead of his RAW debut

The Viking Raiders were originally known as The War Raiders - a name they carried on to NXT. When they joined the main roster, fans were appalled at the fact that their name was changed to "The Viking Experience," and Rowe and Hanson suddenly became Erik and Ivar.

Their name was ultimately changed to "The Viking Raiders," but it was almost not meant to be.

On an episode of After The Bell, Erik of The Viking Raiders said that Triple H shook his head about the initial name change, and they had to pitch new names to Vince McMahon:

“We got him, we were able to talk to him, and we were able to plead our case about the name. It sounds like a Disney ride. And then we started shooting off other options – we had at least ten names that we were giving him – and the last one we gave him was The Viking Raiders. He kind of paused on that one, and he was like, ‘Alright, well, this is how we’re going to introduce you as The Viking Experience, and if we’re not feeling that going forward, maybe we can change it to something else.”

