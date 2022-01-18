"Get up and clap" - Vince McMahon's order to WWE officials in epic backstage moment revealed

Vince McMahon once had an epic reaction to WWE's tribute video for Martin Luther King Jr. during a production meeting.

It's no secret that when creating its annual Martin Luther King Jr. tribute video, the company leaves no stone unturned. Regarding this topic, former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide recently shared a story from when he worked for Vince McMahon's company.

He stated that an MLK Jr. tribute video package was played backstage one day during a production meeting, and McMahon had a wholesome reaction to it. The WWE Chairman loved it so much that he instructed everyone to get up and clap.

"One of my personal favorite wwe moments [sic] is playing the annual MLK video tribute at the production meeting and Vince getting up mad proudly and saying “get up and clap, God dammit!"”

"To provide proper context, they used to play every one of those dope video packages that open big shows at the beginning of meetings and Vince would no sell every one of them except two: tribute to the troops and MLK lol," Famuyide tweeted.

One of my personal favorite wwe moments is playing the annual MLK video tribute at the production meeting and Vince getting up mad proudly and saying "get up and clap, God dammit!" 🤣🤣🤣

To provide proper context, they used to play every one of those dope video packages that open big shows at the beginning of meetings and Vince would no sell every one of them except two: tribute to the troops and MLK lol.

Vince McMahon has previously called Martin Luther King Jr. his 'hero'

On January 21, 2019, Vince McMahon tweeted a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. and dubbed him his hero. You can check it out below:

"The time is always right to do what is right." Thinking of the powerful words and indelible legacy of my hero, Martin Luther King Jr., on this #MLKDay

WWE's production team has put out a string of excellent Martin Luther King Jr. tribute packages over the years. Their latest tribute video for MLK Jr. was uploaded to YouTube as well, and you can check it out below:

WWE has rarely disappointed when it comes to creating elaborate video packages to promote a mega event or hype a feud — be it The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin's epic WrestleMania X7 feud set to Limp Bizkit's "My Way," or Daniel Bryan's underdog journey to the main event of WrestleMania XXX with Imagine Dragons' "Monster" playing in the background.

The tribute videos made for MLK Jr. Day are no exception, and it was an incredibly classy move by McMahon to acknowledge the effort that went into its creation.

Edited by Kartik Arry