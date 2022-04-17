Vince McMahon receives interesting photo from ex-WWE star who was released in 2020

Matt Cardona recently texted a picture of himself to his former boss Vince McMahon.

Cardona was let go by WWE in 2020, putting an end to his 15-year run with the promotion. Over the past two years, the former WWE Superstar has firmly established himself as quite possibly the hottest act on the independent scene. He has been winning titles left and right during his time away from the company.

The former WWE United States Champion currently holds the IMPACT Wrestling Television Championship and the NWA World Championship, among other titles. He recently posed for a picture with all the titles that he currently holds.

Cardona also shared a heartfelt message in his tweet, remembering his WWE release and adding that it was one of the best things that ever happened to him.

Soon after, Cardona made an interesting comment on The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast. The former WWE Superstar revealed that the picture in which he is holding seven titles was sent to his former employer Vince McMahon.

“And speaking of Ultimo [Dragon], I recreated that photo and sent it to Vince McMahon. Well, by the time this comes out, I did," said Cardona. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Cardona also stated that he is fixated on creating a new path for talent to show them that WWE is not the only place to go.

Matt Cardona made a name for himself in Vince McMahon's WWE

Matt Cardona did well in WWE under the wing of Vince McMahon. He was one of the hottest stars in the industry in 2011, courtesy of his YouTube show Z! True Long Island Story. His funny antics on the show made him an overnight star in fans' eyes.

Due to his ever-growing popularity, Cardona was given a run with the US and RAW Tag Team titles. One of his biggest moments in the company came at WrestleMania 32, where he won a ladder match for the Intercontinental title.

Cardona has had nothing but praise for McMahon in past interviews. He has previously thanked the WWE Chairman for teaching him how to cut great promos.

One wonders how McMahon would have reacted to the picture that was sent to him by Cardona. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the NWA World Champion and whether he ever returns to WWE.

Do you think Matt Cardona will ever return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha