Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT recently put up a tweet following his talk with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. According to McCarthy, Foley told him that he met up with Vince McMahon a few weeks ago, for a "top secret meeting". McCarthy further stated in his tweet that more details about Foley's meeting with Vince McMahon will be disclosed soon. Check out the tweet below:

Mick Foley told me yesterday that he met with Vince McMahon just a few weeks ago for a 'top secret meeting' and details will follow soon.



Hmmm 🤔💭 — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) October 23, 2020

The tweet has left fans wondering what Vince McMahon and Foley are up to

Mick Foley is one of the greatest Superstars in the history of WWE. The hardcore legend is a former WWE Champion. Fans might remember how back in the day, Vince McMahon did everything in his power to keep Foley away from the WWE title, but to no avail.

Foley's WWE title win over The Rock on an episode of RAW was a major turning point of the Monday Night Wars. The moment coincided with WCW's "The Fingerpoke Of Doom", which saw Hulk Hogan defeating Kevin Nash for the WCW World title, leaving fans fuming.

Fans have begun speculating as to what Foley and Vince McMahon have in store for them. We will keep you updated on the same, as and when more details turn up.