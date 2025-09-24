Vince McMahon rejected former WWE Champion's pitch after calling it "interesting"

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon once rejected a veteran's big pitch for a return to the ring. JBL recently revealed an idea that he had pitched to McMahon after his 2009 retirement.
At WrestleMania 25 in 2009, Rey Mysterio squashed JBL to win the Intercontinental title. The self-proclaimed Wrestling God then announced that he was done with wrestling, to a massive pop from the fans in attendance.
On a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, JBL revealed that he once pitched an idea for his return to Vince McMahon. The former WWE Chairman seemed intrigued but ultimately rejected the pitch.
Here's what JBL said:
“There was a time with Heath Slater, we were doing the JBL and Cole show, and he was my nephew Clem,” JBL said. “I wanted to do a spot where I came back and tag team with Heath… I talked to Vince about it. He really thought about it hard, and he almost did it. I was hoping that he would. The first thing he says is ‘interesting,’ and I could tell that he wasn’t shooting it down, but he ended up, he ended up killing it.” [H/T WrestlingNews.Co]
Vince McMahon trusted JBL with a massive responsibility back in 2004-05
After WrestleMania XX in 2004, the SmackDown brand needed a big heel following Brock Lesnar's WWE exit. Vince McMahon decided to give Bradshaw an opportunity and turned him into JBL. He went on to defeat Eddie Guerrero for the WWE Title at The Great American Bash 2004.
Over the next 10 months, JBL managed to keep the top prize on his shoulders. His lengthy reign as the top champion finally came to an end at WrestleMania 21 in Hollywood, when John Cena pinned him to win his first WWE Championship.
