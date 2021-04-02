Vince McMahon rejected former WWE Champion's pitch to turn heel at WrestleMania

Hulk Hogan recalled an interesting Vince McMahon story from 1990 during his appearance on After The Bell.

WrestleMania 6 featured a mega main event pitting Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior. These men were two of the biggest WWE Superstars at the time, and the match was dubbed by many as a passing of the torch moment. The ending to the match saw Warrior defeat Hogan and become the WWE Champion to a massive ovation. Hogan endorsed Warrior and left for the back following the match.

Hogan revealed that he had pitched an interesting idea to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon before the match took place. Vince McMahon believed that Hulkamania had run its course, and something needed to change. Hogan pitched an idea to turn into a bad guy following The Ultimate Warrior's victory and beat him up to close the show.

Vince McMahon didn't agree with The Hulkster at all. Here's what Hogan had to say about his pitch to Vince:

"Vince and I had a disagreement. Vince had an opinion that Hulkamania had his run. And it actually went back to WrestleMania 6. When he asked me to put the Warrior over, I said, "That's no problem at all, brother!" but my question always is, if I'm putting somebody over, what are we doing after that? And, you know, there wasn't really a clear-cut answer for that."

"I said, "Well, how about this. When I put him over and hand him the belt and everybody's cheering for him, I get halfway down the aisle. How about I just... turn around and just grind him? Just drop him and just drag him around the ring. And I want to be 'Hollywood' Hulk Hogan!" I said, "I want to be HHH: Hollywood Hulk Hogan. The ultimate bad guy.""

Vince McMahon had other plans for Hulk Hogan and never turned him heel in WWE

Vince McMahon didn't agree with Hogan's pitch, and he remained a babyface for the entirety of his WWE run. Hogan was featured in the main events of the following three WrestleManias, with the ninth edition being his final one at the time. Hogan soon left Vince McMahon's promotion and made his way to WCW.

Hogan finally turned heel at Bash at the Beach 1996 and formed the nWo along with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. He made his return to WWE in 2002 with Hall and Nash. His return match at WrestleMania was against The Rock, and many fans call it one of the greatest bouts at The Show of Shows.