Vince McMahon rejected The Undertaker's MASSIVE WWE WrestleMania pitch

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon once rejected a massive pitch made by The Undertaker and Kurt Angle. On a recent edition of Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, Taker and Kurt Angle discussed pitching a big idea to McMahon back in 2006.
In early 2006, The Undertaker and Kurt Angle kicked off a feud at the Royal Rumble PLE. The feud led to a match at No Way Out 2006, with Angle defeating The Deadman to retain his World Heavyweight Championship. Angle went on to lose the belt to Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 22.
On Taker's "Six Feet Under" podcast, the two WWE Hall of Famers recalled pitching an idea to Vince McMahon, which he rejected. They asked McMahon to let them wrestle for the World Heavyweight Championship at 'Mania, but he rejected the pitch.
Here's what Angle said:
"I don't think the Streak should have been broken. We presented to Vince and Vince said, 'No, you're going to wrestle a month before,' that's what he said." [H/T Wrestling Inc]
How did The Undertaker and Kurt Angle's feud start in 2006?
At Royal Rumble 2006, Kurt Angle defeated Mark Henry to retain the top prize on the SmackDown brand. Mere seconds later, The Undertaker came out and made his intentions clear: he wanted to take the World Heavyweight Title from Angle. Thus, the two veterans kicked off a feud on the blue brand.
At WWE No Way Out, Taker and Angle fought in what many still consider an all-time classic. After battling for almost 30 minutes, Angle managed to pick up a win over The Phenom. The duo fought again on SmackDown, and Mark Henry ended up interfering and attacking Taker.
At The Show of Shows, The Deadman took on Henry in a Casket match and defeated him to extend the famed streak to 14-0.
