Vince McMahon rejected The Undertaker's MASSIVE WWE WrestleMania pitch

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon once rejected a massive pitch made by The Undertaker and Kurt Angle. On a recent edition of Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, Taker and Kurt Angle discussed pitching a big idea to McMahon back in 2006.

Ad

In early 2006, The Undertaker and Kurt Angle kicked off a feud at the Royal Rumble PLE. The feud led to a match at No Way Out 2006, with Angle defeating The Deadman to retain his World Heavyweight Championship. Angle went on to lose the belt to Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 22.

On Taker's "Six Feet Under" podcast, the two WWE Hall of Famers recalled pitching an idea to Vince McMahon, which he rejected. They asked McMahon to let them wrestle for the World Heavyweight Championship at 'Mania, but he rejected the pitch.

Ad

Trending

Here's what Angle said:

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

"I don't think the Streak should have been broken. We presented to Vince and Vince said, 'No, you're going to wrestle a month before,' that's what he said." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Ad

How did The Undertaker and Kurt Angle's feud start in 2006?

At Royal Rumble 2006, Kurt Angle defeated Mark Henry to retain the top prize on the SmackDown brand. Mere seconds later, The Undertaker came out and made his intentions clear: he wanted to take the World Heavyweight Title from Angle. Thus, the two veterans kicked off a feud on the blue brand.

Ad

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips The Undertaker vs Kurt Angle at No Way Out 2006 will always go down as one of the best matches of all time. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Ad

At WWE No Way Out, Taker and Angle fought in what many still consider an all-time classic. After battling for almost 30 minutes, Angle managed to pick up a win over The Phenom. The duo fought again on SmackDown, and Mark Henry ended up interfering and attacking Taker.

At The Show of Shows, The Deadman took on Henry in a Casket match and defeated him to extend the famed streak to 14-0.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!