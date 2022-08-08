"He had no interest in bringing me back" - Vince McMahon rejected WWE Legend's offer to return due to his bad reputation

Kurt Angle has revealed that Vince McMahon turned down the offer to get him back to WWE in 2015.

The Olympic gold medalist first left the company in 2006 and went on to have a Hall of Fame career in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. Despite his in-ring success, Angle's personal life spiraled out of control due to severe substance abuse issues.

Kurt Angle recalled reaching out to Terry Taylor regarding a possible comeback several years ago. Vince McMahon and Triple H were informed about Angle's intentions; however, the Hall of Famer didn't get a favorable response from the company.

Vince McMahon was aware of Angle's 'bad reputation' outside of wrestling and shut down the prospect of working with the former WWE Champion. Here's what Kurt Angle stated about the incident on his podcast:

"There was one point where I wanted to come back in 2015, and I reached out to Triple H, and actually, I'm sorry, I reached out to Terry Taylor. Terry Taylor reached out to Triple H and Vince," said Kurt Angle. "And two words Vince said, 'Bad reputation.' Vince didn't want any part of me in 2015. That's when I had the DUIs, you know, my whole life was spiraling down. He had no interest in bringing me back." [47:26 - 47:55]

Kurt Angle successfully rebuilt his reputation and eventually returned to WWE

The WWE Legend admittedly experienced a rough phase for a few years before re-signing with the promotion in 2017.

Vince McMahon's blunt assessment of Angle was a reality check for the veteran as he began sorting out his problems and got into a rehabilitation program. Thankfully for the Olympic hero, he stayed sober and convinced WWE officials that he could be trusted for another on-screen run:

"I knew right then that I had to build up my reputation. So I spent the last two years, those two years, proving to everybody that I could stay clean and that I was a good role model. And I had to do that to come back." [47:56 - 48:10]

Kurt Angle's redemption story makes him an inspiring figure in professional wrestling, and we're glad he got his life back on track when it mattered the most.

