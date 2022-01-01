"I had an open-door policy with him" - Former WWE star reveals his relationship with Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon has a reputation for sometimes being a demanding boss, and many WWE stars have had disagreements with him over the years.

In a new interview with Sean Ross Sapp, Chuck Palumbo revealed that he had a positive relationship with the WWE Chairman during his time in the company. Palumbo said Vince McMahon was always kind to him, and he was lucky enough to have an open-door policy with the boss.

The former WCW star alluded to the fact that McMahon may have become less accessible to talent once his corporate responsibilities increased. The latter, however, always spoke to Chuck Palumbo if there was a need, and the wrestler was glad that they never experienced any backstage issues.

"Personally, I had an open-door policy with him. He was always kind to me. We always spoke. Did we call each other on the phone? No. But, at the shows, always kind to me. Always spoke. I believe at times; he was supportive of me. He told me, you know? But he's a busy guy. He's got all these other things to worry about. When they went corporate, things really changed. His responsibilities became huge. So, I don't know. I felt like we had a good relationship. Never had an issue with him. Never had any problems," revealed Chuck Palumbo.

"He's a businessman" - Chuck Palumbo on rumors of Vince McMahon's behavior towards talent

Chuck Palumbo is aware of the speculation about Vince McMahon's treatment of talent, but he wasn't sure if they were accurate.

The two-time WWE Tag Team Champion called McMahon a businessman and said he never took anything personally in the company.

"You hear stories, and you hear rumors about different things. You hear crazy stuff. What's true, what's not, I don't know. But, I can't really honestly say anything—he's a businessman. So, I never took anything personally, you know what I mean? That being said, I understand he's running a business," Palumbo added.

Palumbo, in fact, had learned a lot about life from Vince McMahon, and he even thanked his former employer for helping him understand the business outside of wrestling:

"To be honest with you, I've picked up so much about life and business outside of the wrestling business from him. I can't thank him enough. I'll mention it again, navigating through that dynamic of the wrestling business gave me so much life experience outside of it. That's really what I took from the business."

Vince McMahon is still going strong at the age of 76 as he pulls the creative strings behind the scenes on RAW and SmackDown.

