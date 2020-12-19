Stone Cold Steve Austin cut an in-ring promo and appeared in a segment with Byron Saxton on the March 16, 2020 episode of WWE RAW. The Hall of Famer has revealed that he was unhappy with the segment and he repeatedly asked Vince McMahon if the script could be changed.

Due to the date of that week’s RAW, WWE promoted the episode as Austin 3:16 Day. Steve Austin was supposed to hold a celebration in front of a live RAW crowd. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the segment had to be filmed at WWE’s empty Performance Center.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Steve Austin said he originally wanted to take part in a sit-down interview with Saxton.

“It was really strange and I wasn’t happy with the creative because I wanted to sit down and maybe do an interview with Byron Saxton or something to talk about something that was a shoot. Vince says, ‘God damn, Steve, people are just gonna be in a bad way. Go out there and entertain them and do this promo.’ I went back to his trailer three times. So, anyway, I ended up doing the promo, it s*cked, it was hard.”

As per Vince McMahon’s request, Steve Austin hit Saxton with a Stone Cold Stunner during the segment. He then shared beers with the WWE RAW Women’s Champion at the time, Becky Lynch.

Steve Austin’s current WWE status

Drew McIntyre is set to appear on Steve Austin's show

Steve Austin also made it clear in the interview that he is on good terms with Vince McMahon. The six-time WWE Champion said he has “nothing but respect for the guy” and their relationship is “in a good place” in 2020.

The next episode of Steve Austin’s WWE Network show, Broken Skull Sessions, will air on Sunday, December 20 after the TLC pay-per-view. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is this month’s guest.

