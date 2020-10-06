The WWE Draft is set to take place later this week, starting on SmackDown this Friday night and concluding on WWE RAW on Monday. We don't yet know if NXT will be a part of the Draft, and Triple H has himself said recently that he does not know if the black and yellow brand would be a part of the WWE Draft.

EXCLUSIVE: It looks as though @JohnnyGargano & @CandiceLeRae will have to review their matches from #NXTTakeOver 31 and do some more tape-studying on their brand new television while fine-tuning the Gargano Way! 📺 pic.twitter.com/mtlm8jY967 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 5, 2020

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, we could see two top NXT stars being called up to the main roster by Vince McMahon during the WWE Draft. The two NXT stars are the husband and wife duo of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. Both had matches at TakeOver 31 this weekend and both lost. Johnny Gargano challenged Damian Priest for the NXT North American Championship and lost while Candice LeRae was unsuccessful in her match against Io Shirai for the NXT Women's Championship.

This would definitely be a great time to call up Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae to the main roster. They could fit in well on either brand and LeRae would definitely slot into either women's division easily.

The future is on the clock.



The 2020 #WWEDraft begins Friday, October 9 on #SmackDown and continues Monday, October 12 on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/2A1uTuHSU7 — WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2020

Triple H's comments on the WWE Draft

In the recent post-show call after NXT TakeOver 31, Triple H said that he did now know if NXT would be a part of the upcoming WWE Draft. He went on to elaborate:

When I say ‘not knowing what is happening in the Draft’ right now, my not knowing probably means, more than likely I would imagine, and just going off of what we’ve seen with commercials and everything, that we won’t be. Now, that can always change this week. But a lot of talent have come up from the Performance Center... from NXT to Raw, to SmackDown over the last 12 months - I want to say the numbers, well it’s in the high teens over the last 12 months. So there’s been a lot of movement and a lot of activity. I’m always for what is best for talent.

Triple H added that even though WWE tried to plan the moves of Superstars between brands well in advance, sometimes they could happen on short notice.