Vince McMahon reportedly to appear in character on tonight's WWE SmackDown

It turns out that the announcement that now-former WWE CEO Vince McMahon will be appearing on tonight's episode of SmackDown has gotten even more interesting.

McMahon has stepped back from his duties as WWE Chairman due to the ongoing investigation regarding a "hush pact" he reportedly reached with a former employee. On June 17, WWE announced that McMahon will appear live on SmackDown, just hours after the company confirmed that he'll be temporarily stepping back.

According to a report from CNBC (H/T to Alex Sherman), it turns out that he'll be there in character.

Alex Sherman @sherman4949



Could be a big ratings night for WWE. McMahon has torn up the script for Smackdown, which was written last night, I’m told.



cnb.cx/3b90sdC New from CNBC: Vince McMahon will speak tonight on Smackdown IN CHARACTER as Mr. McMahon to address his temporary absence.Could be a big ratings night for WWE. McMahon has torn up the script for Smackdown, which was written last night, I’m told. New from CNBC: Vince McMahon will speak tonight on Smackdown IN CHARACTER as Mr. McMahon to address his temporary absence. Could be a big ratings night for WWE. McMahon has torn up the script for Smackdown, which was written last night, I’m told. cnb.cx/3b90sdC

This slight change in news indicates that his appearance on the show might be less about the real-life developments and more about his on-screen persona.

Vince McMahon has stepped back from his duties as WWE CEO

Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported that the WWE board of directors was investing claims that McMahon had paid an ex-employee $3 million to cover up an alleged affair. It was then announced today that he would be stepping down from his position temporarily while the investigation continues.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, who had previously taken a leave of absence from the company, will take over as Interim CEO for the time being. It was also reported that Vince McMahon will still retain his creative responsibilities during said investigation.

As for what Vince intends to say tonight on SmackDown, that remains to be seen. While it's unlikely there will be any direct mentions of the investigation or the allegations behind it, WWE has also never been shy about incorporating behind-the-scenes drama into their on-screen narrative.

While chances are we'll have to wait and see until SmackDown airs tonight, we'll be sure to update you if any news regarding it breaks.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far