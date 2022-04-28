Vince McMahon reportedly wanted different ideas for WWE RAW this week

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly demanded a new set of ideas for this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The show featured several notable moments, including the 20th-anniversary celebration for Randy Orton, which devolved into an 8-man tag team match in the main event. Becky Lynch returned for the first time since WrestleMania and was confronted by Asuka, who made her first WWE appearance in nine months. Mustafa Ali also returned to television, defeating The Miz.

According to a report from Ringside News, a member of the WWE creative team had mentioned that nothing was different on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW. The report also claimed that McMahon wanted something different than what was already pitched until he heard of something he liked.

Steve Carrier of Ringside News @steve_carrier A lot of fans have asked if they changed up writers on RAW after this week. It did feel a bit fresher.



We were told that "nothing was different" this week. Vince wanted "different than what was pitched until he heard something he liked."



It helped a lot this week. A lot of fans have asked if they changed up writers on RAW after this week. It did feel a bit fresher. We were told that "nothing was different" this week. Vince wanted "different than what was pitched until he heard something he liked."It helped a lot this week.

Vince McMahon rejected Mick Foley’s idea of winning the Royal Rumble and Undisputed Championship

WWE legend Mick Foley recently mentioned how Vince McMahon rejected his idea of winning the 2004 Royal Rumble and unifying the world titles at WrestleMania 20.

In an interview on Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, The Hardcore Legend spoke about his idea of winning both the WWE and World Heavyweight Championship. The Chairman had no interest, shooting down Foley's idea immediately.

“I said, I’d like to enter the Rumble and win it, and because I’m technically not a SmackDown or RAW guy, I would like to challenge both champions to a three-way match, win that at ‘Mania, and become the Undisputed Champion.’ And without even blinking, Vince just replies, ‘I have no interest whatsoever in doing that,’” said Foley.

What do you think of the recent booking of RAW? Are you excited for the future of the red brand? Sound off in the comments below!

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy this week's episode of RAW? Yes No 10 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell