After reports surfaced about Vince McMahon returning to the wrestling business, a WWE Hall of Famer has said that he will seek revenge. He's elaborated on it.

Vince McMahon has been gone from WWE since the details of a lawsuit against him by Janel Grant emerged. The news of the alleged actions taken by the former WWE boss saw him step away from wrestling to deal with the legal issues. While there are still legal issues for him to deal with, there have been rumors circulating that he is working on a new wrestling show and may have a deal in progress with FOX. Teddy Long has commented on this situation.

Teddy Long was on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he spoke about the potential return of Vince McMahon with a new wrestling promotion.

Teddy Long said that he hoped that he was trying to return, and the former General Manager felt that McMahon had not been treated fairly. He said that if McMahon does come back, it would be for revenge. He also stated that if he started something, he'd be open to working with him as well.

“Because I don’t think Vince was treated fair. I’ll be straight up about it. I don’t think he was treated fair. So, I feel if he does start something, it will probably be more of a revenge thing than creating a new company. But like I said, I hope it’s true. I hope he’s getting something started, and I hope I’ll be one of the guys to work for him.” (9:41 - 10:03)

It remains to be seen if this ends up happening and what form it would take.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

