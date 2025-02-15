Vince McMahon returning to WWE in-ring action at sporadic intervals explained by veteran journalist (Exclusive)

While Vince McMahon handled multiple roles in WWE, he also took part in in-ring action from time to time. Veteran journalist Bill Apter shed light on what could be the reason behind the same.

The 79-year-old has been involved in the pro wrestling business for five decades. While he started as a ring announcer in his dad's company, McMahon eventually bought the company and is responsible for making WWE the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. He has also not shied away from stepping inside the squared circle and has competed in 57 matches in his career.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter noted that Vince McMahon initially did not want to be a wrestler. The Hall of Fame journalist added that the 79-year-old kept returning to the squared circle to show off his physique:

"His hero was Dr. Jerry Graham. That was his old-time hero and he wanted to be like Jerry Graham but I don’t think he wanted to be a wrestler. I think he wanted to be what he turned out to be. But that could’ve changed years later when he kept showing up more and more inside the ring and I am not sure it’s just because he wanted to wrestle, but he wanted people to see that build of his." [5:11 onwards]

Vince McMahon was last seen in action at WWE WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Pat McAfee in an impromptu match.

