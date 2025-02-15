  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Vince McMahon
  • Vince McMahon returning to WWE in-ring action at sporadic intervals explained by veteran journalist (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon returning to WWE in-ring action at sporadic intervals explained by veteran journalist (Exclusive)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Feb 15, 2025 09:09 GMT
Vince McMahon is no longer a part of WWE! (image from WWE.com)
Vince McMahon is no longer a part of WWE! (image from WWE.com)

While Vince McMahon handled multiple roles in WWE, he also took part in in-ring action from time to time. Veteran journalist Bill Apter shed light on what could be the reason behind the same.

Ad

The 79-year-old has been involved in the pro wrestling business for five decades. While he started as a ring announcer in his dad's company, McMahon eventually bought the company and is responsible for making WWE the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. He has also not shied away from stepping inside the squared circle and has competed in 57 matches in his career.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter noted that Vince McMahon initially did not want to be a wrestler. The Hall of Fame journalist added that the 79-year-old kept returning to the squared circle to show off his physique:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"His hero was Dr. Jerry Graham. That was his old-time hero and he wanted to be like Jerry Graham but I don’t think he wanted to be a wrestler. I think he wanted to be what he turned out to be. But that could’ve changed years later when he kept showing up more and more inside the ring and I am not sure it’s just because he wanted to wrestle, but he wanted people to see that build of his." [5:11 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover

Vince McMahon was last seen in action at WWE WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Pat McAfee in an impromptu match.

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी