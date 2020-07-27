Vince McMahon reveals new ways WWE wants to promote talent

WWE have created numerous mega stars over the years, some who have come from rival brands, while others who have come through the developmental system. WWE always looks for new talent to introduce to their three brands, and 2020 has seen several Superstars from NXT being pushed to RAW and SmackDown. It seems that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has plans to introduce talent, and the new ways that WWE will push talent.

While addressing investors in the annual shareholders meeting, Vince McMahon and co. touched on various topics. One question that McMahon was asked was if WWE would use the current time, when ratings are low and Brock Lesnar is not around, to push new talent.

Vince McMahon on how WWE plans to push new talent

Vince McMahon revealed that WWE plans to "promote talent in a more effective way", revealing what the company plans to do about promoting new talent:

"Sure, I mean you want to continue to build stars no matter what time. It is so, as Paul just mentioned about NXT talent. He has done an extraordinary job of creating new stars, and as they continue to evolve, they’ll continue to come up to Raw and Smackdown. So there’s this influence of new superstars coming into both Raw and Smackdown, and in addition to that, the ways that we now promote talent in a more effective way, [with] digital and social media, as opposed to the normal way." (A big hat tip to WrestleNomics for the transcription)

Vince McMahon said that with the absence of fans, who he referred to as the "third performer in the ring", WWE will continue to use "digital and social imprint".

WWE have moved several Superstars from NXT to RAW and SmackDown in 2020, with the likes of Matt Riddle, Austin Theory, and Angel Garza, to name a few.