Details on Vince McMahon abandoning plan to rehire former WWE Superstar after three-year absence

Rene Dupree says he was originally supposed to return to WWE in 2010 after holding talks with Vince McMahon.

Dupree worked for WWE between 2002 and 2007, during which time he became a two-time tag team champion. He went on to wrestle in Europe and Japan for three years before speaking to McMahon on the phone about rejoining the company.

On his Cafe de Rene podcast, the Canadian said his return was delayed due to issues getting back into the United States. He then spoke to WWE’s Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, who promised him a good spot on the card when he returned.

“[Vince McMahon impression] ‘You’ll have your contract in a week.’ I waited nine days. It got there, I signed it. I couldn’t get into the United States. [John Laurinaitis impression] ‘Fix this stuff, Rene, and we’ll bring you back on top.’ I fixed it, called them on the phone, no answer. I’d been lied to,” Dupree said. [56:45-57:06]

Dupree’s final televised WWE match came in February 2007 when he and Sylvain Grenier defeated Los Luchas in a 47-second match on ECW. In recent years, the former La Resistance member has mostly appeared in the Japanese promotion NOAH.

Rene Dupree is confident he can still excel working for Vince McMahon

While Rene Dupree considers himself “blackballed” from WWE, the 38-year-old still believes he has a lot to offer the company in a variety of roles.

The ex-WWE star added that he could be useful to Vince McMahon as an in-ring competitor or in a behind-the-scenes role as a producer or trainer:

“If I went there tomorrow, you could put me in the main event, I could fit anywhere on that card, I would be a better top guy than any of their top guys, I’d be a better trainer than any of their trainers, and I’d be a better producer than any of their producers.” Dupree added, “Call me cocky, but I firmly believe that.” [57:19-57:40]

Dupree recently revealed that Vince McMahon banned his dog Fifi from WWE after it bit Hiroko Suzuki on the lip backstage. The WWE Chairman immediately decided that the dog, which did not belong to Dupree in real life, was no longer needed on television.

