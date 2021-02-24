"You have a unique look" - Vince McMahon's advice to female Superstar after RAW move revealed

Shayna Baszler opened up on Vince McMahon's advice to her when she made her way to WWE RAW last year in her recent interview with Renee Paquette.

Baszler spoke candidly about McMahon in her chat with Paquette. The duo discussed how Superstars create a scary image of McMahon in their minds before meeting him. But, they later realize that he is nothing similar to how he's portrayed in stories passed around.

Shayna Baszler then recalled Vince McMahon's advice to her when she moved to RAW last year.

"When I first started wrestling on RAW, he gave me a talk, that was like, 'look, you have something different to offer. You have a unique look. The thing that you have to start learning now you're on RAW is that, your work rate is showing on PPVs and in NXT. So don't get so hell-bent on weekly RAW TV, because that's where we build the story for the work rate that you can do on a PPV.' So, he's like, 'you have a thing. I don't want you to do any pro-wrestling. Got it?'"

Vince McMahon heavily pushed Shayna Baszler in early 2020

When Shayna Baszler made her RAW debut, Vince McMahon pushed her heavily for a while. She immediately attacked RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and bit her in an incredibly disturbing visual.

Baszler then put down all five women inside the Elimination Chamber at the namesake event, thus bagging a title shot at WrestleMania 36. She failed to defeat Lynch at The Show of Shows but is doing fine for herself on the main roster now.

Baszler is currently a Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Nia Jax. The duo successfully defended the belts against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at Elimination Chamber 2021.

Her dominant NXT Women's title reign proved that she has tons of potential to stay at the top of the Women's division as a hated heel. Her fans would want nothing but to see her win the RAW Women's title somewhere down the line.