Vince McMahon's autobiography reportedly in the pipeline

WWE might be working on Vince McMahon's autobiography.

McMahon has been a trailblazer in professional wrestling. He has been a head booker for decades. The 76-years-old has dedicated his life to WWE.

His colleagues often describe Vince as a genius. The man has been a part of several historical moments in pro wrestling. Earlier this week, The New York Post's 'Page Six' report stated that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon’s representatives are shopping a memoir to major book publishers.

According to the same report, the idea behind the book is how McMahon built his empire. The book will be similar to the autobiography of Phil Knight. The book is reportedly being handled by Vigliano Associates, the publishers behind the autobiographies of famous personalities such as Mike Tyson, Mark Messier, and Kevin Garnett.

It'll be interesting to see the aspects covered in the rise of WWE.

Dave Meltzer talks about Vince McMahon's second book

After reports of Vince McMahon's autobiography surfaced, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer provided an update on the situation. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer said WWE has been trying to keep the project a secret, and McMahon's representatives are looking to find a publisher for the book.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith I don't know who needs to hear this, but if you were a decent high school athlete and you're still in shape and you think that means you could do OK in an NBA game, you are an idiot. If the worst player in the NBA joined your friends' pickup game, he would destroy all of you. I don't know who needs to hear this, but if you were a decent high school athlete and you're still in shape and you think that means you could do OK in an NBA game, you are an idiot. If the worst player in the NBA joined your friends' pickup game, he would destroy all of you. This reminds me of the hilarious story in Jericho's book about Vince McMahon thinking he could take Frank Shamrock. twitter.com/MichaelDavSmit… This reminds me of the hilarious story in Jericho's book about Vince McMahon thinking he could take Frank Shamrock. twitter.com/MichaelDavSmit…

According to reports, the WWE-endorsed book will attempt to clash with Abraham Riesman's upcoming biography of McMahon, titled Ringmaster, which is due for an early 2023 release. Another report by Meltzer states that Riesman's upcoming book has no involvement from WWE or McMahon himself.

Reading the crazy stories and rumors about Vince McMahon will be interesting. Interestingly, both books are set to be released early next year.

Could MJF align with a controversial figure in AEW against Tony Khan? Hear it from an ex WWE writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far