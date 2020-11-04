Vince McMahon's backstage reaction to filming WWE segment in a hospital

Former WWE writer Jon Rineman recently did an AMA on Reddit, and answered several questions from users. Many users asked him questions in regards to his stint as a writer in WWE, and he had an interesting story about Vince McMahon to share in response.

Rineman recalled that WWE was about to do an angle in a hospital, which would see someone getting attacked on the premises. Vince McMahon asked the writers about the money WWE would need to pay to the hospital personnel to rebuild the area that was going to get damaged during the attack. He then talked about possibly donating a wing to the hospital.

Later, the plan was nixed, but McMahon continued the conversation about donating a wing to another facility.

"As far as a crazy Vince story: we had an idea where someone was going to attack somebody in a hospital. And then I had an idea for it that Vince liked, then Heyman had a bunch of ideas Vince liked. So, Vince thinks about it and says: 'We’re really gonna fu** up this hospital. How much would it cost to rebuild?' He stops, thinks a second, then says, matter-of-factly, 'Hmmm, I might have to donate a wing to a hospital. How much does that cost?' So, our writer’s assistant started looking up how much it costs to donate a wing to a hospital.

"Then later in the meeting, another idea came up that nixed the hospital idea, and Vince said, 'Which one is the one without buying the hospital wing? Do that one.' Then he stopped and said, 'I should donate a wing somewhere though…' and it got quiet while he thought. Then he took out his pencil and I saw him write 'Hospital'."

Vince McMahon is quite possibly the most fascinating person in the pro wrestling business

Vince McMahon has been a part of the pro-wresting industry for several decades. He has seen several ups and downs in his career as a promoter and an on-screen character. McMahon has his own set of strange rules. He doesn't like when people sneeze, and is a workaholic as well.

Vince McMahon became an on-screen villain back during the Attitude Era, and was instrumental in WWE defeating WCW in the Monday Night Wars. The hospital anecdote shared by Jon Rineman is just one of the hundreds of amusing stories about Vince McMahon.