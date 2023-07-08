Vince McMahon's edgy "making out" segment was difficult to explain to non-wrestling fans, according to former WWE star (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently spoke about the crazy booking decisions in wrestling that often surprise casual viewers.

The Attitude Era was rife with edgy segments that pushed the boundaries of permissible content on television. These segments pushed ratings through the roof for the company. However, they drew a lot of flak from other sections of people who did not understand or enjoy wrestling as much.

This week on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 spoke about pro wrestling never being seen in a good light by non-wrestling fans. He claimed that he always tried to explain why wrestling was awesome but people would talk about some crazy backstage segment. He mentioned about Vince McMahon's segments where The Boss can be seen making out with one of the blonde female stars while his wife Linda McMahon watched helplessly.

"You know you're watching a banger match or a hell of a promo and nobody's in the room with you. Then somebody walks in, the segment goes backstage and there's a 60-year-old man making out with a 25-year-old blonde in front of his comatose wife. They go, 'Is this what you wanna do?' But you missed... Never ever did somebody walk in that didn't know wrestling and see wrestling in a good light and why I loved it." [From 7:40 - 8:18]

Vince McMahon was present for WWE SmackDown tapings this week

This week, SmackDown emanated from the world-famous Madison Square Garden. The show had a packed card with top stars from the blue brand including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns making an appearance.

Fightful Select reported that the Executive Chairman was backstage during that tapings and watched the whole show from his office.

"Vince McMahon was at WWE Smackdown, which was expected by most of the roster. He spent the day in his office."

There was no comment on McMahon's involvement with the creative process of the show. The 77-year-old is back in the mix after WWE announced a merger with Endeavor, the parent company which owns the UFC.

