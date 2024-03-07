Vince McMahon's face blurred from 2K24 cutscene involving three top female WWE stars

Vince McMahon's face has been blurred from a major cutscene involving three top stars in the latest edition of WWE 2K24.

WWE has been working on distancing itself from McMahon ever since the Janel Grant lawsuit fiasco. McMahon resigned from his position at TKO Group Holdings soon after the lawsuit was filed.

In a new update, Vince McMahon's face has now been blurred in some cutscenes in WWE 2K24, most notably during an infamous segment from 2019. The segment in question took place on the February 11, 2019, episode of WWE RAW. That night, McMahon suspended Becky Lynch and announced Charlotte Flair as her replacement in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

The cutscene that now has McMahon's face blurred caused quite a furore back in 2019. Fans weren't happy one bit over Charlotte replacing Lynch in the main event of 'Mania.

In the end, Lynch was reinserted into the main event of The Show of Shows. She defeated Ronda Rousey and Flair that night to become a double women's champion. This was the first-ever women's main event in the history of WrestleMania. Lynch later went on to become the first woman to grace the cover of a WWE video game.

TKO President on Vince McMahon's status with the organization

McMahon recently made news for selling more than $400 million in stock. Shortly after, TKO President Mark Shapiro was asked about the same. He made it clear that TKO doesn't have conversations with McMahon and isn't aware of his motives. He also stated that McMahon doesn't work for the organization and is not returning.

"We’re not in conversations with him. We don’t know his motives, his plans or his timeline. He doesn’t work for the company, doesn’t come into the office and he’s not coming back to the company. And that’s where we sit." [H/T - PWInsider]

The narrative seems to point in a direction where Vince McMahon and his relationship with WWE are being written out completely.

What do you think of this development involving Vince McMahon? Discuss!

