"Brains behind everything" - Vince McMahon's family member called the 'smartest' by ex-WWE star

Former WWE Superstar Santino Marella has given his thoughts on who is the smartest member of Vince McMahon's family.

The Milan Miracle was a long-tenered member of WWE, mostly being used in hilarious skits and comic relief backstage segments. Marella also won the United States, Intercontinental and Tag Team Championships during his time with the company.

On a recent episode of Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda, Marella appeared as a special guest. During the episode, he stated that Linda McMahon is the smartest member of the family and was full of praise for her:

“Shane wasn’t there as much as Stephanie while I was there,” Marella said. “I would tell my daughter, ‘You have to grow up and be like Stephanie, man’ … For the type of daughter I want to put out in the world, Stephanie is the perfect role model, and Linda is the smartest, Linda is the smartest of them all. She’s the brains behind everything, oh my God. If you get a conversation with Linda, it’s like, a special moment.” [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Marella hasn't returned to WWE on a full-time basis. However, he has made several sporadic appearances for the company. Meanwhile, there have been rumors that Linda and Vince McMahon are separated.

Linda and Vince McMahon are reportedly separated

A few weeks ago, Vince McMahon stepped back as the CEO of WWE. His daughter Stephanie McMahon has been appointed as the interim CEO and Chairwoman of the company while an investigation takes place.

Reports recently surfaced that Vince and Linda McMahon are separated. Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree even made similar comments regarding this in the past. Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Dave Meltzer made an interesting statement about Vince and Linda McMahon's current marital status:

"Technically they’re married. I mean, they haven’t been together in a long, long time though." [H/T - ITR]

Linda McMahon @Linda_McMahon Best part of receiving tonight's Prescott Bush Award from #ctgop was sharing the honor with part of my family! http://t.co/cY0ga4eGW3 Best part of receiving tonight's Prescott Bush Award from #ctgop was sharing the honor with part of my family! http://t.co/cY0ga4eGW3

Currently, Stephanie McMahon is the interim CEO of WWE while her father is the creative head of WWE programming. It remains to be seen how the situation will unfold, so stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for further updates.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far